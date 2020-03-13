Newspaper headlines: 'Life on hold' as PM 'U-turns' on mass gatherings

By BBC News Staff
  • 13 March 2020
Image caption The Daily Telegraph declares that "everything [is] on hold" in a banner at the top of its front page. It leads on the prime minister's decision to "ban major events" from next week, and adds that ministers will "discuss closing schools" for an extra week either side of the Easter holiday.
Image caption The i agrees that the new measures amount to putting "life on hold". It reports that companies will be asked to introduce "much more widespread working from home" to ease pressure on public services.
Image caption Like the Daily Telegraph, the Guardian views banning mass gatherings as a "U-turn" from the prime minister. The paper calls the move a "cautious approach" after "the most dramatic day of the crisis so far".
Image caption The Financial Times says the decision - part of emergency legislation to be tabled next week - comes "amid growing pressure to step up the UK's response", and that Whitehall officials believe it could "free up" emergency services. It quotes a Whitehall official saying there are plans to stop "various types of public event… beginning next week".
Image caption The Daily Mail warns that hospitals "could stop treating the most severely ill" people with coronavirus in favour of those with "better survival chances". It says doctors have referred to wards as "war zones" and includes the "banning" of mass gatherings in its purple "latest shock bulletin".
Image caption A photograph of a Tube passenger wearing a gas mask is plastered over the front page of the Times. The paper leads on the other implications of "emergency laws" to tackle the virus, which would see police able to "detain infected people" and schools being "forced to stay open". It reports that the laws "will stay in place for two years".
Image caption Amid the doom and gloom, the Daily Express suggests that there is light at the end of the tunnel - declaring on its front page that British scientists are "on the brink" of developing a vaccine. To the right of the headline, one of the doctors in the "elite" team of researchers looks up at a petri dish.
Image caption And it's "game over" for sport in the UK, says the Daily Mirror. It lists football, rugby and golf among the sports "crippled by the coronavirus crisis".
Image caption Under the headline "footie off", the Daily Star warns that "sports fans will have nothing to watch at weekends" because of the coronavirus. In germ-shaped bullet points below, it bemoans that cricket, Formula 1, golf and rugby will be "ditched".