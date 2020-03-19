Newspaper headlines: UK schools close as London 'prepares for shutdown'

By BBC News Staff
  • 19 March 2020
Image caption Most of the front pages focus on the announcement that schools across the UK are to close indefinitely from Friday, with A-levels, GCSEs and SATs cancelled, as the coronavirus outbreak worsens. However, teachers will still look after children of "key workers" and vulnerable pupils at school, the i reports. Meanwhile, grandparents have been warned not to take on any childcare duties, the paper says.
Image caption The Guardian says the announcement was made after the virus spread faster than anticipated, forcing teachers and pupils to self-isolate. Thousands of schools had already decided unilaterally to close or turn away pupils amid staff shortages and parents' concerns, the paper adds. The prime minister also announced a national voucher scheme to ensure pupils eligible for free school meals get a meal each day and said exams would be replaced by teacher assessment, the Guardian reports.
Image caption The Daily Mail says the "dramatic move" came after the UK death toll rose to 104. The prime minister also hinted further draconian measures could be just days away, saying enforcement of social distancing rules had to be "ruthless" to save lives, the paper reports. In other news, Glastonbury Festival has been cancelled, which the Mail describes as "proof summer really is doomed".
Image caption The Times describes the measure as "the first nationwide shutdown of schools in British history". Children of "key workers" and vulnerable pupils will be asked to go to "skeleton" schools, which will not necessarily be their existing school, according to the paper. But it says pupils "were left in limbo" over the cancellation of exams, as Mr Johnson indicated grades would be awarded through an alternative system, but failed to set out details.
Image caption "School virus chaos" is the headline for the Mirror, which says the announcement left parents and teachers "confused" and "left in the dark" over the details. A union chief said the move raised "more questions than answers", the paper reports.
Image caption Alongside school closures, the government is also drawing up plans to lock down London after a sudden surge of infections, according to the Telegraph. Measures could include restrictions on public transport and the forced closure of pubs and restaurants, while the Army could be drafted in to help police the capital and ensure delivery of vital supplies, the paper reports. It comes as Boris Johnson warned he could not rule out legal restrictions on travel or public gatherings, the Telegraph adds.
Image caption The Metro also carries the news about UK school closures. However, most of its front page is taken up by what it describes as a "heart-wrenching" picture of an elderly man looking at empty shelves in a supermarket in Epsom, Surrey. The image should "make all those hoarders hang their heads in shame", the paper says. The photo went viral as supermarkets including Sainsbury's introduced limits on purchases, it adds.
Image caption "We'll crack down on bog roll bandits", is the Daily Star's take on the move by supermarkets. It reassures readers Britain's "toilet paper kings are taking on the hoarders", with top producer Essity telling the public not to panic.
Image caption The Financial Times leads on the impact of the pandemic on global markets, which it says were "rocked in a panic-ridden day of trading" on Wednesday, with forced selling and a loss of faith in government intervention. As London reportedly prepares to go into lockdown to control the outbreak, oil prices dropped to their lowest level in nearly 17 years and sterling tumbled almost 4% against the dollar to its lowest level since the 1980s, the paper says.
Image caption Meanwhile, the Daily Express says there is "hope" in the fight against the virus as scientists "are working faster than ever" to deliver new treatments and testing methods. A British team received the green light on Wednesday to begin Phase II human trials of a drug that could help hospital patients fight off infection, according to the paper. And Boris Johnson revealed that Public Health England is close to perfecting an antibody test that will be a "game-changer" for diagnosis, it reports.