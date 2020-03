Image caption

Meanwhile, the Guardian has more detail on the attempts to develop a vaccine for the virus. The paper says a "massive effort" is under way to develop a UK vaccine "within months" and make it available to save lives before the end of the year. Researchers at Oxford University are planning a safety trial on humans and, provided that goes smoothly, they will move directly to a larger trial to assess how effective the vaccine is at protecting against infection, according to the paper.