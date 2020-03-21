Newspaper headlines: 'Stay home alone to save your life'

By BBC News Staff
  • 21 March 2020
Image caption More than a million people most at risk from coronavirus have been warned to live at home in isolation for three months as Boris Johnson warned the pandemic could "overwhelm" the NHS, reports the Sunday Times. Some 1.5 million letters have been personally addressed to those deemed most likely to die from the disease, the paper says, including people with cancer and respiratory diseases.
Image caption The NHS could face the kind of crisis seen in Italy within a fortnight, the prime minister has warned, as official guidance paved the way for British doctors to prioritise coronavirus patients most likely to survive, reports the Sunday Telegraph. In his starkest warning yet, Mr Johnson said the UK was only two or three behind Italy, where the death toll rose by 793 in just 24 hours on Saturday.
Image caption The Mail on Sunday leads on the prime minister's plea for people to celebrate Mother's Day with a video call rather than visiting mums in person. It comes as Mr Johnson warned the virus numbers were "very stark" and "accelerating".
Image caption The Sunday Mirror describes Mr Johnson's plea for people to stay away from their mums on Mother's Day as "remarkable". It notes that the UK's coronavirus death toll rose by 56 to 233 on Saturday.
Image caption "Stay away from mum" is the front-page headline on the Sunday People, which also reports that troops will be deployed to deliver food drops to the sick.
Image caption The Sunday Express quotes Mr Johnson as saying the threat of coronavirus "cannot be sugar coated". It also features an image of supermarket shelves stripped bare, adding "selfish shoppers told 'you should be ashamed'".
Image caption And finally, the Daily Star Sunday reports that Coronation Street star Ken Morley believes he was one of the first Britons to contract coronavirus. According to the paper, the actor, who played Reg Holdsworth, said: "I've never been closer to the final curtain - nothing was as bad as that virus."

