In other news from the US, the Daily Mail leads with Donald Trump's comments that his country will not pay for the security of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, amid reports the pair have moved across the border from Canada. In a tweet on Sunday night, the US President said he was "a great friend and admirer of the Queen and the United Kingdom" but added: "They must pay!" Harry and Meghan announced they would be stepping back from royal duties earlier this year and will formally step down as senior royals from 31 March.