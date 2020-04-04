Newspaper headlines: Queen's 'rousing message' of strength to nation

By BBC News Staff
  • 4 April 2020
Image caption An image of the Queen in royal blue fills half of the Sunday Telegraph's broadsheet front page, along with words from her address to the nation about the coronavirus, due on Sunday evening. "Those who come after us will say that the Britons of this generation were as strong as any," the paper reports that she will say.
Image caption The same quote gives the Sunday Express its headline. The paper says that as the virus claims another 708 lives, including that of a child aged five, the Queen urges Britons to make their descendants proud amid the crisis.
Image caption The Mail on Sunday calls it a "rousing message" as the monarch invokes what she calls national characteristics of "self-discipline", "quiet good-humoured resolve" and "fellow-feeling". The paper reports that the prime minister's pregnant fiancee, Carrie Symonds, has also been struck by the virus.
Image caption The Queen's call for the nation to be strong comes as 14% of doctors are off work due to the virus, according to the Sunday Times. The paper also says the NHS is having to pay millions in rent each month to Abu Dhabi, the owner of London's ExCeL centre, to operate the Nightingale Hospital.
Image caption "Care home time bomb," warns the Sunday People as it reports of an MP's anger after 13 people died in one week at a single centre. The paper says a shortage of equipment, testing and staff is putting older people at risk.
Image caption The Sunday Mirror takes aim at what it calls "corona crisis vultures", alleging that a firm in which Tory MP Jacob Rees-Mogg has a stake sees the epidemic as a money making opportunity. Somerset Capital Management says it is a "once in a generation" chance for investors, the paper says.
Image caption And the Daily Star on Sunday features a woman who says she is carrying the child of England footballer Kyle Walker and claims he is treating her unfairly. "You rat, Kyle!" is the headline.

