Newspaper headlines: 'No end to lockdown in sight'

By BBC News Staff
  • 8 April 2020
Image caption "No end in sight," is how the Daily Mirror reports the prospect of continued lockdown measures to halt the spread of coronavirus. The paper reports comments by Chancellor Rishi Sunak as saying a review will go ahead but restrictions are likely to be extended.
Image caption Britons are being urged to stay at home over Easter, says the Metro, as temperatures are expected to reach 24C on Friday. The paper notes that Prime Minister Boris Johnson remains in intensive care for a third night - his fourth in hospital - but is sitting up in bed.
Image caption Ministers are so concerned higher temperatures this weekend will see thousands ignore the lockdown that they will launch a "Stay At Home This Easter" campaign on Thursday, the Times reports. "We need to be relentless," a source tells the paper.
Image caption The Daily Mail tells readers to prepare "for weeks more lockdown". The paper reports one government source as saying there is "no prospect" of any easing of restrictions next week.
Image caption For the Daily Express, the continuing restrictions will not be relaxed until the number of new coronavirus cases begins to fall. It reports Health Minister Edward Argar as saying scientific data would inform the government's next move.
Image caption The i paper reports the UK's coronavirus death toll - which rose by 938 on Wednesday, the highest daily increase so far. The paper reports Mr Sunak's £750m pledge to keep charities afloat.
Image caption "On the side of the angels," says the Sun - as it urges readers to clap NHS heroes at 20:00 BST on Thursday - as is becoming tradition amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Image caption Wall Street is warning investors to brace for further economic impact due to the pandemic, the Financial Times reports. The paper says new forecasts show leading European economies are already in recession.
Image caption Rocker Ozzy Osbourne is isolating with his wife Sharon and fears he may contract the coronavirus, says the Daily Star.

