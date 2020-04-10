Newspaper headlines: 'So much for lockdown, minister!'

By BBC News Staff
  • 10 April 2020
Image caption The Daily Mail claims Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick has twice broken government restrictions to help to stop the spread of coronavirus. It says Mr Jenrick flouted lockdown rules by travelling from London to a second home, and then to visit his elderly parents. The paper claims he went to the second home in Herefordshire after travel restrictions were announced, but Mr Jenrick denies this saying his family were there before the lockdown began. He adds he observed social distancing rules when delivering essentials to his parents.
Image caption Mr Jenrick's travel history also makes the Guardian, which reports the housing secretary visited his parents despite urging the public to resist seeing loved ones. The paper notes Mr Jenrick's explanation that he was travelling to give his elderly parents essentials, including medicines - an exception the government has said is allowed.
Image caption Relief as Prime Minister Boris Johnson is moved out of intensive care and to a ward as he is treated for coronavirus leads the i paper. Meanwhile, the paper says police will crack down on holidays to Devon and Cornwall over the Easter weekend.
Image caption Mr Johnson has now been moved to a low-dependency ward, according to the Daily Telegraph. The paper quotes Tory grandee Sir Iain Duncan Smith as saying the development is "unalloyed good news".
Image caption "Boris out of danger," says the Daily Express. The paper says the PM will continue to be closely monitored and reports he was sat up in bed and talking to hospital staff earlier in the day.
Image caption The Sun says Mr Johnson's move from intensive care delivers "a huge boost to the nation's morale" and says the PM has heaped praise on the NHS staff who have cared for him.
Image caption The Times reports it may be a month or more before Mr Johnson returns to work and the paper notes that the PM's fiancee Carrie Symonds tweeted her support for carers and NHS staff on Thursday evening.
Image caption "Make or break weekend," is how the Daily Mirror sees it. The paper says forecasted sunshine "must not tempt us to flout the lockdown".
Image caption The Daily Star gives short shrift to a police chief who suggested officers may soon search shopping baskets for non-essential items and celebrities peddling untruths about the nation's 5G mobile network. Its headline? "They're off their trolleys!"