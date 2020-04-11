Newspaper headlines: Vaccine key to UK exit strategy and tribute to 'the lives cut short'

  • 11 April 2020
Image caption Normal life in the UK will not resume until a vaccine against coronavirus becomes available in about 18 months' time, government sources have told the Daily Mail, as questions continue over when lockdown measures will be eased. Until a vaccine or cure is found, the nation will have to adjust to a 'new normal', the paper adds.
Image caption In a similar vein to the Mail, the Times says long-term hopes of a return to normal life are pinned on a vaccine being developed. But the two papers differ on the timeline, with the Times quoting a British scientist who claims one could be ready as soon as September.
Image caption An alternative exit strategy is being considered by officials, according to the Daily Telegraph, which could see the lockdown being lifted "in reverse" with the re-opening of schools, followed by shops, with larger social gatherings held in place until last. The paper claims voluntary social distancing could be encouraged to help stop a second wave of the virus emerging.
Image caption The Guardian leads with a poignant tribute to those whose lives have been cut short by coronavirus. Doctors, nurses, D-Day veterans, academics and bus drivers are among "the real people" behind the "cold, shocking figures" the paper says.
Image caption The Daily Mirror reports "desperate" NHS staff have resorted to using curtains and bin bags as makeshift protective gear; amid continued concern that some workers are struggling to get the equipment they need. Earlier, Health Secretary Matt Hancock insisted kit was being delivered and promised there will now be daily deliveries of personal protective equipment (PPE) to front-line workers.
Image caption Aimee Goold, a "bruised, battered and exhausted" intensive care nurse on the front line of the Covid-19 pandemic is pictured on the front page of the Daily Express, as she urges Britons to "remember this face" and stay at home this Easter weekend.
Image caption "A test of the nation's resolve" is the i weekend's take as Britons were reminded by the government to stick to social distancing rules over the weekend.
Image caption The Sun's top story reports that Boris Johnson's pregnant fiancee Carrie Symonds sent him daily letters and scans of their unborn baby to boost his spirits while he recovered from the virus in intensive care. Mr Johnson, 55, was yesterday said to be well enough to walk in a ward.
Image caption Plans for the largest oil supply deal in history have been agreed by the US and the G20 group of nations in a bid to offset a collapse in demand caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the Financial Times' lead story reveals.
Image caption The Daily Star leads with news that former Liverpool player and manager Sir Kenny Dalglish has tested positive for coronavirus after attending hospital with an unrelated infection.