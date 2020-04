Image caption

"NHS phone app holds key to lifting lockdown" is the headline of the Sunday Times' main story, which reveals ministers have given the green light to the creation of a NHS app that would allow mobile phones to trace users who have been in contact with infected people, alerting them to get tested. Ministers hope the app could pave the way for them to start lifting some of the strictest social distancing measures from late next month, but Lord Evans, the former head of MI5, warned the technology - although key to combating the virus - was a "severe intrusion into personal privacy".