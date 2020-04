Image caption

Boris Johnson's admission that there were "48 hours when things could have gone either way" during his coronavirus treatment is the Daily Telegraph's main takeaway from a video message the prime minister recorded after he was discharged from St Thomas' Hospital in London. The PM praised the care of staff and said he saw first hand the pressures the NHS is under. The paper adds that aides have declined to say whether he would take part in the government review of lockdown measures, scheduled for Thursday.