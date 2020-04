Image caption

But it's the previous actions of the PM that receive the focus of The Sunday Times, which reports a "crucial" five week period was "lost" in the UK's fight against coronavirus, during which Mr Johnson missed high-level meetings to discuss Covid-19. The paper says "government whistleblowers" have raised concerns over a lack of urgency as the threat from the virus grew in February. Separately, the paper says ministers are planning for schools to reopen in three weeks' time.