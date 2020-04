Image caption

In other developments, virus tests given to thousands of NHS staff so they could return to work have been found to be flawed, according to the Daily Telegraph. The paper says it has seen a leaked memo from Public Health England which warns of “degraded” performance, meaning the results are less reliable than first thought. The paper says it raises the prospect that thousands of nurses and doctors who were told they were free of the virus may have been sent back to work while they were still contagious.