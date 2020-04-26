Newspaper headlines: PM 'takes control' and lockdown plans revealed 'this week'

By BBC News Staff
  • 26 April 2020
Image caption The prime minister returning to Downing Street on Sunday night after recovering from coronavirus makes the front of many of the papers. The Metro says Boris Johnson will resume leading the fight against the outbreak "three weeks after it left him fighting for his life".
Image caption The Daily Express claims the PM has vowed to "get Britain moving but won't risk lives". It says he will start preparing the groundwork for an easing of the lockdown from early next month.
Image caption Mr Johnson's return is also the focus for the Daily Mail, which reports that he will chair a "war cabinet" on Monday morning ahead of talks with individual cabinet ministers. The paper adds that top-level discussions on the next steps in the lockdown will be held later in the evening.
Image caption The prime minister will announce plans for easing the lockdown "as early as this week", according to the Daily Telegraph. It says his allies have hinted he could decide to "modify" elements of the lockdown before the next official review on 7 May.
Image caption The government has appointed advisers to help draw up guidance to enable companies to get back to work and prevent the economy from collapsing, reports the Times. It says the PM will lead the morning meeting of the virus response committee but is not expected to appear at the daily press briefings until later this week.
Image caption The Guardian says the prime minister returns amid pressure to explain how schools and businesses can reopen without putting lives at risks. The paper claims the government has given its "clearest signal yet" of how it hopes to manage the next phase of the pandemic, including imposing quarantine restrictions on all arrivals at UK airports.
Image caption "Let's open our pub gardens" is the headline in the Daily Star, which reports comments from government scientific adviser Sir Robert Dingwall backing the move if landlords are sensible about crowd numbers.
Image caption The Daily Mirror leads on its own campaign calling for NHS coronavirus heroes to be given a medal. They paper says it has the backing of all the former prime ministers.
Image caption "Heroes" of the coronavirus crisis also feature on the front of the Sun, which pays tribute to the "unsung" workers helping families stuck at home in lockdown. Bus drivers, shopkeepers and cleaners are among those saluted by the paper.
Image caption And a father chasing his daughters in Barcelona is pictured on the front of the Financial Times, as children in Spain were allowed to leave their homes for the first time in six weeks. The paper says leaders across Europe are looking at how to ease their lockdown measures to revive their "stricken economies".