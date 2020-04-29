Image caption

The Daily Telegraph's splash claims the government has relaxed its most important rule for lifting lockdown measures - to avoid a second peak of coronavirus infections - which the paper says comes amid "increasing signs" the prime minister is set to ease restrictions "within days". It reports the wording of the rule has been changed to say the aim was now to avoid a second peak "that overwhelms the NHS", a move the paper says will make it "easier" for ministers to say the test had been met.