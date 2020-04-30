Newspaper headlines: 'Roadmap' for lockdown exit as UK passes virus peak

By BBC News Staff
  • 30 April 2020
Image caption The Times leads with Prime Minister Boris Johnson's declaration yesterday that the UK is past the peak of the coronavirus outbreak, as he pledged to publish a "roadmap" out of the lockdown next week, covering the economy and getting people back to work and school. It was Mr Johnson's first appearance at the daily Downing Street briefing since recovering from Covid-19. A joyful Capt Tom Moore is featured on the Times' front page as he celebrated his milestone birthday with a card from the Queen.
Image caption The Daily Express's top headline expresses relief at the PM's comment, saying Britain is "at last" past the peak of the virus. Like other papers, it features an evocative image of "hero" Capt Tom Moore celebrating his 100th birthday.
Image caption The Metro's top story also leads with Mr Johnson's comments with the headline: "We can see the sunlight". A triumphant Capt Tom Moore is also pictured on the front page as he celebrated his 100th birthday with a string of special gifts, including a promotion to honorary colonel and an RAF flypast.
Image caption Mr Johnson's declaration yesterday that the UK can "see the sunlight" after passing the virus peak also makes the Daily Mirror's top story, which is illustrated by a hopeful photograph of a rainbow. Unions, the paper adds, are demanding a pay rise as a "proper thank you" for the key workers who have seen the nation through the outbreak.
Image caption Mr Johnson will make clear to the nation the "menu of options" he will have to choose from when he comes to lifting lockdown measures, the Daily Telegraph says in its front page report of his address. The paper claims some ministers want to get the number of daily infections down to the hundreds before easing the restrictions, after seeing Germany's infection rate rise when it relaxed its own lockdown.
Image caption The i leads with Mr Johnson's comments that face masks could be "useful" as part of the lockdown exit strategy in helping with disease control and giving people the "confidence" to go back to work.
Image caption In its take on Mr Johnson's comments, the Guardian says the prime minister, who at times "appeared breathless", "robustly defended" No 10's handling of the outbreak following "criticism during his absence from the political frontline". The paper claims an exclusive in its report on former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham reversing her decision to apply for public money to furlough 30 staff at her fashion label, following criticism. It quotes the designer as saying her team's welfare "means everything to me".
Image caption The Sun also reports on Mrs Beckham's pledge to withdraw her application to the government's furlough scheme.
Image caption The Daily Mail's splash carries a third consecutive report on the work of its new charity, Mail Force, in getting protective kit to frontline health and social care workers dealing with the coronavirus pandemic - this time focusing on Britain's "embattled" care homes.
Image caption "ITV gets corona jungle jitters" is the Daily Star's main headline, which claims TV reality shows I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here and Love Island could be "axed" due to coronavirus.
Image caption The Financial Times' lead story reports US stocks are on the brink of their best month since 1987 following the economic shocks seen during the coronavirus pandemic. Technology companies like Amazon and Netflix have been bolstered by the rally, the paper says, as they have benefitted from the shutdowns "keeping billions of people indoors and reliant on home delivery and streaming entertainment".