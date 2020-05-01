Image caption

The Guardian has also led with news of the UK's "corona divide" with a focus on calls for the government to prioritise health funding for the most deprived regions in the aftermath of the pandemic. An undercover investigation by the paper, promoted on its front page, says an NHS official has been privately selling personal protective equipment (PPE). The official told the paper he had notified his employer about his company as required, and was informed by a superior that "there is unlikely to be a conflict".