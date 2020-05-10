Image caption

"Boris keeps handbrake on" is how the Daily Mail describes the prime minister's televised address on Sunday night, in which he outlined "the first sketch" of an exit from the coronavirus lockdown - including the possibility of reopening shops and primary schools in England next month. From Wednesday, people will be allowed unlimited outdoor exercise and can drive to do so, as well as playing sport with household members and sunbathe in local parks. But the paper says Mr Johnson is "ready to slam on the brakes again at any moment" if there is a surge in new cases of the virus.