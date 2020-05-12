Image caption

In other news, the Daily Mail reports that the housing market in England will reopen on Wednesday, in a bid to get Britain “moving again”. The paper says the seven-week ban on property deals has been lifted and estate agents have been told they can reopen immediately, though they are being urged to use online viewings. But - in a “blow to millions” - the paper also notes that families have been told it is unlikely they will be able to go abroad this summer.