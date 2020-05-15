Newspaper headlines: 'Game changer' test and 19m 'may have had virus'

By BBC News Staff
  • 15 May 2020
Image caption A blood test that shows whether someone has previously had coronavirus has been hailed a "game changer" and is on its way to the UK after being approved for use, reports the Metro. The paper says the antibody test was found to be 100% accurate by Public Health England experts.
Image caption Ministers hope the testing could lead to people being given "health certificates" to show they have overcome the virus, once more is understood about immunity, says the i. Government medical advisers have said the tests will be rolled out to health workers in the coming days and weeks, before being made available to the public, the paper says.
Image caption In other medical developments, British experts have said they are on track to produce a coronavirus vaccine this summer, says the Daily Express. Scientists behind the project have described progress as "so far, so good".
Image caption More than 19 million Britons may already have been infected with the virus, scientists have said, according to the Daily Mirror. Experts at Manchester University revealed the figures as health chiefs approved the new antibody test.
Image caption Fewer than 24 people are catching coronavirus each day in London, modelling suggests, with forecasts predicting the virus could be wiped out in the capital within a fortnight, according to the Daily Telegraph. Analysis by Cambridge University estimates the R reproduction rate of the virus to have fallen to 0.4 in London, with the number of new cases halving every 3.5 days.
Image caption Prime Minister Boris Johnson is preparing a "much more interventionist" approach to tackle obesity as part of the fight against coronavirus, reports the Times. Mr Johnson is said by the paper to have told senior ministers and advisers that he hand changed his mind on the issue and was drawing up a new strategy.
Image caption The Daily Mail says the "row" between teachers and unions over when and how to reopen schools has "exploded". In what the paper calls an "extraordinary intervention", former education secretary David Blunkett accused unions of "working against the interests of children" by continuing to "frustrate" teachers, who the Mail says are desperate to get back into the classroom.
Image caption The Guardian leads on allegations that a private firm contracted to run the government's stockpile of personal protective equipment was beset by "chaos" at its warehouse. The paper says this may have resulted in vital supplies to healthcare workers being delayed, citing delivery drivers and other sources.
Image caption Premier League footballers are buying "ferocious" guard dogs, according to the Sun, as it emerged knife raiders took £350,000 of watches from England player Dele Alli. The paper says Manchester United star Aaron Wan-Bissaka is among those who have "snapped up huge hounds from security firms".
Image caption Nissan is in talks to shift production of two Renault models from Spain to Sunderland, reports the Financial Times, in what the paper says would secure thousands of jobs and signal the Japanese carmaker's long-term commitment to the UK. The paper says the Japanese and French firms are discussing moving production of the Renault Kadjar and Captur cars as part of a global overhaul of operations to be announced this month.
Image caption And finally, former Strictly Come Dancing contestant Susanna Reid has said plans to quarantine this year's stars could fuel the show's "curse" and spark celebrity flings.