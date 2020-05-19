Newspaper headlines: 'Air bridges' plan and 'hidden' coronavirus cases

By BBC News Staff
  • 19 May 2020
Image caption There's no single story dominating Tuesday's front pages, though nearly all lead on the latest coronavirus developments. Half of the Metro's front page features a photo of two women enjoying an outdoor breakfast in protective gloves as Italy eases its strict lockdown. In its main story, the paper says loss of taste and smell are "finally" recognised as symptoms and it quotes one expert saying up to 200,000 people could have already had the symptoms.
Image caption The Times says Britons have been given a "fresh hope of a summer holiday abroad" after the transport secretary announced plans for "air bridges" between countries with low coronavirus infection rates. The paper reports Grant Shapps saying the government was considering going "beyond" its current planned blanket quarantine to allow people from certain low-risk countries to enter the UK.
Image caption The Daily Telegraph also leads on the government's "air bridges plan" but elsewhere reports on the Prince of Wales urging people to create new "Land Army" to bring in the harvest. He says the work would be "unglamorous and at times challenging" but "hugely important" during the pandemic.
Image caption "Damning verdict: UK missed a 'critical' moment to stop virus," is the front page of the i newspaper. It says the first report into the UK's response criticises the government for allowing Covid-19 to spread "rampantly" through care homes. Lessons to be learned include the "fatal" early decision to abandon testing in the community, according to the paper.
Image caption The Guardian reports temporary care workers transmitted coronavirus between care homes as the epidemic grew, according to an unpublished government study. It says that during a flu pandemic planning in 2018, a report from social care directors warned ministers that frontline care workers would need advice on "controlling cross-infection".
Image caption "Crown's corona crisis" the Sun says, as it reports that the lockdown threatens to "blow an £18m hole in the Queen's finances" - a third of royal annual income. It says shutting royal palaces for several months means income from millions of tourists will be lost.
Image caption The Daily Mirror says schools are "ramping up" plans for reopening, despite continuing fears they could help the spread of coronavirus. It reports class sizes will be halved and "even kids' artwork banned from the walls".
Image caption "Has Britain turned a corner on the virus?" the Daily Express asks. It says "hopes were raised" as daily reported deaths fell to "a new low", with a further 160 reported on Monday.
Image caption Reopening schools across Europe did not cause a spike in coronavirus cases, the Daily Mail says, according to evidence from 22 EU countries. The paper says "every parent's question for Britain's militant teaching unions", which have warned of inadequate safety measures, was: "When will they learn?"
Image caption "Germany and France join forces to call for €500bn EU recovery fund" is the headline on the Financial Times. It says the plan marks a "potentially significant breakthrough" as Paris and Berlin were previously "at loggerheads" over common debt issuance to pay for recovery efforts.
Image caption It's left to the Daily Star to come up with the one front page that is truly out of this world. "Aliens are dumber than Uranus" its headline declares as it reports that a leading astronomer thinks aliens exist but are most likely microbes without intelligence "not green-eyed superbeings".