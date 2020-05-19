Newspaper headlines: Doubts over schools reopening and 'arise Sir Tom'

By BBC News Staff
  • 19 May 2020
Image caption Rows over the planned reopening of English schools features on many of Wednesday's front pages, as well as reports that NHS fundraiser Captain Tom Moore has been awarded a knighthood. The Times says the plan to reopen schools in 10 days' time was "thrown into doubt" after one of the government's senior scientific advisers suggested it would depend on an effective test, trace and isolate system.
Image caption With a similar theme, the Guardian says No 10 "retreats" as the "backlash" over school reopening gathers pace. The paper reports up to 1,500 primary schools are expected to remain closed on 1 June after a "rebellion" from 18 councils forced the government to say it had no plans to sanction them.
Image caption The Daily Telegraph reports on the British Medical Association saying schools can reopen on 1 June as long as it is "safe to do so", in what it calls "an apparent softening of its stance". Elsewhere, it carries a picture of Mr Moore captioned "arise Sir Tom". It says Boris Johnson recommended the 100-year-old Second World War veteran be exceptionally honoured by the Queen, who approved the request.
Image caption The Daily Mail reports on what it describes as the "cynical tactics" of an education union "trying to stop schools reopening".
Image caption "Araise Sir Tom," the Sun puns as it says Mr Moore "captured the nation's hearts" by doing 100 laps of his garden to raise money for the NHS. The paper says he is the "first of dozens of coronavirus crisis heroes to receive gongs".
Image caption The Daily Express carries a photo of Captain Tom Moore punching the air, as it quotes him as saying he's "absolutely overwhelmed". The paper leads on the chancellor warning of a recession "like we have never seen" as out-of-work benefit claims soar to over two million.
Image caption "Sunak dashes bounceback hopes" reports the Financial Times. It says Chancellor Rishi Sunak struck a "sombre note" while warning the economy could suffer permanent scarring from the coronavirus crisis.
Image caption The "blame game" begins says the i newspaper, after a minister blamed "wrong science" for the decision to stop coronavirus testing in the community in March. However, it says a scientist told the paper the decision was made because of a lack of resources - and not medical best practice.
Image caption The Metro leads on the same story, reporting that work and pensions secretary Therese Coffey "hit out" after the MPs' report said more testing would have allowed the threat to be contained quicker.
Image caption "Carry on camping" says the Daily Star, riffing off the 1969 comedy film. It says "millions" of Britons will continue with their summer holiday plans "but instead of foreign getaways they want to camp under the stars or stay in chalets". The paper reports campsite bookings have risen by 500%.
Image caption The Daily Mirror leads on 12-year-old organ donor recipient Max Johnson urging the public to sign up as organ donors, as the coronavirus crisis leads to a slump in transplants.