Newspaper headlines: Ten million antibody tests and U-turn on NHS fees

By BBC News Staff
  • 21 May 2020
Image caption Many of Friday's front pages lead on the new antibody tests as well as the prime minister's decision to scrap fees paid by some overseas workers to use the NHS. The Daily Express said there were "fresh hopes" that Britain could beat coronavirus after the government announced that 10 million tests - which work out if someone has had the virus in the past - will be rolled out on the NHS from next week.
Image caption "Could this be the biggest virus hope we've had?" asks the Daily Mail. It also details the trial of a new 20-minute swab test to check if people have the virus. If it's deemed effective, it will be rolled out nationally within six weeks, the paper says.
Image caption The Daily Mirror quotes the head of the NHS Confederation describing the antibody tests as a "game-changer". It says NHS staff and carers will be the first to get the tests. Meanwhile, the paper reports that Boris Johnson will not face a criminal investigation into his dealings with US businesswoman Jennifer Arcuri when he was Mayor of London. But he will face a separate inquiry by the Greater London Assembly.
Image caption The Guardian also dedicates a lot of its front page to Mr Johnson and Ms Arcuri, but it leads on the prime minister's decision to scrap the fees that overseas NHS staff and care workers must pay to use the NHS. The paper says it's the first "major U-turn of his premiership" which came after he faced "escalating pressure from his own ranks".
Image caption The i reports that No 10 backed down on the surcharge 24 hours after Mr Johnson had defended it. It says migrant porters and cleaners are among low-paid NHS staff no longer expected to pay the fee, which rises to £624 in October.
Image caption The Metro leads on the drop in coronavirus cases in London. It says for the past two weeks, there have been fewer than 100 new confirmed cases per day in the capital, which was once the epicentre of the crisis in the UK.
Image caption MPs will be asked to support new quarantine measures for all international arrivals that will give police the power to carry out spot checks at homes and impose £1,000 fines, the Daily Telegraph reports. It says the government will unveil the plans on Friday, requiring all arrivals - including returning Britons - to provide an accommodation address where they will self-isolate for 14 days.
Image caption The Financial Times reports that China is preparing to impose national security legislation on Hong Kong, in a show of legal force the paper says "is likely to reignite the territory's pro-democracy movement and exacerbate tensions between Beijing and Washington".
Image caption "The Big Prang Theory" puns the Daily Star, as it reports on a row between ITV's Good Morning Britain presenters Susanna Reid and Piers Morgan.
Image caption The Sun reports that a England footballer's girlfriend was caught with a stun gun and a cosh after stepping off a private jet.