"One million children set to stay off school today amid safety fears," is the headline on the Guardian's front page. The figure represents half of those who are expected to return to primary school in England on Monday when classes resume for selected year groups, the paper adds. The paper reports scepticism from parents, teaching unions and councils that schools are returning too soon. Meanwhile, the paper has a powerful front page image of a black female protester kneeling in front of armed white police officers as protests continue to rage across the US.