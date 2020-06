Image caption

The Guardian also focuses on the government's draft plans for quarantining travellers. The paper picks up on criticism of the plan, saying that under the rules those arriving in the UK will still be allowed to go food shopping and use public transport from airports during the quarantine period. New arrivals will also be allowed to provide more than one address where they can stay during the 14 days, sources told the paper. It says cross-party concerns have been raised over the impact on public health and the travel industry.