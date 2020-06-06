Newspaper headlines: Madeleine suspect linked to second missing girl
The Daily Mirror leads with the Madeleine McCann suspect who has reportedly been linked to the disappearance of a five-year-old girl in Germany. The farmhouse of the suspect, named in reports as Christian B, was searched after the child, Inga, went missing in 2015. Police found child abuse images, but no body, the paper reports.
The Daily Express also leads with news that the prime suspect in Madeleine's disappearance is being linked to the case of a second missing girl.
"Green light for no-fault 'quickie' divorces," is the lead story on the front page of the Daily Telegraph. The divorces will be legal from as early as next month, the paper reports, as reforms are due to be voted on in the Commons on Monday. However, the proposals face opposition from potentially dozens of Conservative MPs, the paper adds, with concerns they may lead to a spike in divorces. Divorce inquiries have reportedly jumped by more than 40% during lockdown. The investigation into the German suspect in Madeleine's disappearance and the abduction of missing German girl, Inga, also features prominently on the front page.
The Daily Mail leads with "Boris Budget to fire up UK", reporting that the PM is planning to draw up a "Great Recovery Bill" to cut red tape and help kickstart the economy. Ministers have been told to put forward ideas for reforms that would allow firms to adapt to the pandemic upheaval, the paper reports. The Mail features the Madeleine development prominently, reporting on the "chilling" link between the missing British child and German girl Inga eight years later.
"Plans to open shops all day on Sundays," is the lead story on the Times. The paper reports that Sunday trading laws will be suspended for a year and cafes and pubs will be given fast-track approval to serve food and drive outside under plans to bolster the economy. The paper says that Downing Street is drawing up the package of measures following concerns that Britain could face mass unemployment as it emerges from lockdown.
There is "no sign" of the summer Budget, the FT Weekend reports, as Chancellor Rishi Sunak delays his "stimulus plan" until the autumn. Mr Sunak wants to wait until the problems facing the economy are clear before making further spending commitments, the paper reports. Across the Atlantic, there has been a surge in jobs, fuelling recovery hopes, the paper adds. It comes after US employers unexpectedly added 2.5 million jobs to payroll, lowering the unemployment rate from 14.7% to 13.3%.
The Guardian leads on reports that the World Health Organization has advised over-60s to wear medical face masks. Ministers face pressure to rethink rules on face masks, the paper reports, following WHO guidance that simple coverings are inadequate for the public. The news comes after the government declared face coverings would be mandatory in England on public transport from 15 June. Also on the front page is a report that a Conservative MP spearheading efforts to promote the contact tracing app trial on the Isle of Wight might have broken lockdown rules.
"Follow the science? Ministers ignored it on testing," is the lead headline on the i's front page. The paper reports that UK leaders "disregarded" advice on test and trace plan to "escape" lockdown. Ministers reportedly overruled scientists who wanted tracing to start when symptoms first show. The paper says that official notes reveal experts and politicians were still "underestimating" Covid-19 in March.
"Baldies are hit hardest by virus," is the lead story on the Daily Star's front page. The paper reports that bald men could be at greater risk of dying from Covid-19, following a study that found almost three quarters of men who have been hospitalised do not have hair on their head.
The Sun leads with an exclusive interview with television presenter Kate Garraway whose husband Derek Draper is critically ill after contracting Covid-19. The paper reports that Ms Garraway was told by doctors to prepare for the "second worst case scenario" of him possibly being in a coma permanently.
Many of Saturday's newspaper front pages have named the suspect in the Madeleine McCann case. Because of German privacy law, and the BBC website being accessible in Germany, the BBC has not included his surname him, nor that of the missing five-year-old German girl, Inga.
