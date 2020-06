Image caption

The PM has been told to "dump the rhetoric" around coronavirus and plan for a second wave, the Observer reports. Medical chiefs have called for a comprehensive plan as faith in the government drops. Meanwhile, the Cabinet is divided over a U-turn on US trade talks, the paper says, citing a letter from No 10 that reportedly instructs ministers to have "no specific policy" on animal welfare in trade talks with Washington. The lead image on the paper's front page is of heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua, who joined a Black Lives Matter protest in his hometown of Watford on Saturday.