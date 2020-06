Image caption

The government has been accused of "ignorance" on racism in the UK for suggesting that protests are driven only by anger about prejudice in the US, according to the Guardian. Shadow justice secretary David Lammy said it was "real ignorance" to suggest protesters were only angry about the police's actions across the Atlantic, with Labour MP Dawn Butler saying the government is "not listening" and lacks commitment to resolve "issues of racism in our own country". Earlier, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said he did not think the UK was racist. The paper also reports that people who have died at home alone from Covid-19 have not been found for up to two weeks.