The Daily Telegraph claims schoolchildren under the age of 15 are more likely to be hit by lightning than die from coronavirus, citing analysis by the universities of Oxford and Cambridge . It says scientists have called for a "rational debate" based on the "tiny" risk to children, amid pressure on the government to get pupils back into classrooms as quickly as possible. The paper also marks the Duke of Edinburgh's 99th birthday with a new portrait of him and the Queen.