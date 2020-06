Image caption

And "Dyb Dyb Dob Dob Ding-Dong" is the Daily Star's headline - apparently referencing a Scouts campfire chant - as it says people are "in a tizzy" over a statue of Robert Baden-Powell, the Scouts founder. It is to be removed from Poole Quay amid fears it is on a "target list for attack". Baden-Powell, who died aged 83 in 1941, has been criticised by campaigners who have accused him of racism, homophobia and support for Adolf Hitler.