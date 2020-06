Image caption

On its front page, the Mail on Sunday asks what has become of "the tolerant Britain we love". But its top story is on the 2m social distancing rule, following warnings there could be millions of job losses in the hospitality sector if the rule is not dropped. The Mail says Boris Johnson is taking "personal control" of the decision over the 2m rule. He has commissioned a No 10 review that will "effectively wrest control" of social distancing guidance from the scientists, the paper adds.