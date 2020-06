Image caption

Meanwhile, Boris Johnson has written in the Daily Telegraph about the row over some of Britain's historic statues. He says he is "extremely dubious about the growing campaign to edit or photoshop the entire cultural landscape" and to do so would be a "distortion of our history". Mr Johnson also defends Sir Winston Churchill, whose statue was graffitied as objections resurfaced about some of his views and actions. Mr Johnson has also pledged to set up a cross-government commission to examine inequality.