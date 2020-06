Image caption

"End of lockdown in sight," is the headline leading the Daily Telegraph's front page as the paper touches on the raft of measures expected to be announced to reopen England in the next two weeks. The two-metre rule is set to be cut in half so pubs and restaurants can reopen next month, plus families will be allowed to stay overnight away from their homes, the paper adds. Also on the front page is a report that women are being overlooked in the UK's recovery plan, with key figures from the world of business, politics, fashion and sport urging the government to take action to mitigate the impact of the pandemic on women.