Continuing the coverage of events in Reading, the Sunday Telegraph's headline is: "'Terror' in the park as knifeman goes on rampage." The paper says that sources say the man arrested is understood to be Libyan. Meanwhile, the paper also says the PM will announce on Tuesday a "one metre plus" rule for all venues. The plan, to take effect from 4 July, will help shops, schools, factories and offices reopen, the paper says. People will be allowed to remain a metre apart if they take extra protective measures, such as wearing a face mask, according to the report.