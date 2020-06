Image caption

Continuing the coverage of Saturday's attack, the Guardian says Mr Saadallah was under investigation by intelligence agencies as a person who might travel abroad "for extremist reasons" but the paper quotes sources who say the inquiry was closed "relatively quickly" with no action taken as no immediate risk or genuine threat was identified. The main image on the paper's front page is of Mr Furlong, the first victim named in the attack. In other news, the paper says that austerity and local government cuts in England have hit Labour councils the hardest.