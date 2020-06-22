Image caption

"Final insult" is the headline on the front page of the Daily Mirror, as it reports Conservative health minister Helen Whately "sparked fury" after claiming trainee nurses fighting Covid-19 are "not providing a service". Ms Whately made the comments in a letter responding to concerns that student nurses could face financial hardship after their bursaries were scrapped in 2017. She later said she was grateful to student nurses for their "heroic work", the paper says.