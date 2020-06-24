Newspaper headlines: Minister under pressure and sunseekers hit beaches

By BBC News Staff
Image caption Alongside the sunny weather, several of Thursday's front pages report on Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick contacting the businessman behind a controversial planning application while preparing to decide whether to approve it. The i says Mr Jenrick, who denies wrongdoing, is "on the ropes" after he released texts sent between him and Tory donor Richard Desmond.
Image caption The Times says Mr Jenrick is under "mounting pressure" after text messages and emails revealed his "close relationship" with Mr Desmond, whose £1bn housing scheme was approved against the advice of his own officials.
Image caption "Cosy texts that damn minister" is the Daily Mail's take. The paper says despite the "damning revelations" the prime minister backed his minister and said he believed the matter was closed. On the weather, it says a "human tide" swamped beaches just one day after Boris Johnson's "plea for sense".
Image caption Also leading on Mr Jenrick, the Guardian reports that the texts and documents were released on Wednesday after the housing secretary was accused by critics of potentially breaking the ministerial code.
Image caption The Daily Mirror leads on the hot weather, saying "lockdown-weary Brits" headed for packed beaches alongside a photo of Durdle Door in Dorset. The paper also reports that the King of Spain has invited Britons to holiday in his country as Spanish resorts open up.
Image caption "The Great British Bake Off" puns the Daily Star, aside a man looking miffed at his extreme sunburn. Sun-lovers could "roast to a crisp" in 15 minutes due to exceptionally high UV levels, the paper reports forecasters as saying.
Image caption While the Daily Telegraph dedicates most of its top fold to a picture of a rammed Bournemouth beach, its main story is about social distancing in schools. It says next week the government will announce that social distancing will not apply in schools and "bubbles" will be expanded to enable all pupils to return to classes in September.
Image caption The Daily Express says Mr Johnson will unveil an "ambitious" and "radical" plan for rebuilding Britain in the coming weeks. Quoting "Tory insiders", it says the prime minister will make a major speech promising to "build, build, build" as he sets out proposals for boosting the struggling economy.
Image caption "PM making it app as he goes along" puns the Metro, as it says the prime minister was accused of not knowing his facts on coronavirus track and trace as he clashed with Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer at Prime Minister's Questions on Wednesday.
Image caption The Financial Times leads on Brussels saying it is willing to compromise with Britain on "level playing field" rules for business, as Brexit talks continue. The rules aim to ensure close alignment between the two sides' state-aid, environmental and employment regulations. The paper says the move is a sign of how positions are shifting ahead of intensive EU-UK future-relationships talks starting next week.