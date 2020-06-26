Newspaper headlines: 'Chaos' at the beach and Starmer sacks Long-Bailey

By BBC News Staff
  • 26 June 2020
Image caption Pictures of jam-packed beaches feature in most of Friday's papers, amid warnings that coronavirus cases will rise if people ignore social distancing. Labour leader Keir Starmer's sacking of Rebecca Long-Bailey from the shadow cabinet also makes the front pages. "Where isn't wally?" asks the Metro, next to a photo of a rammed Bournemouth beach on the hottest day of the year so far.
Image caption The Daily Mail leads on Health Secretary Matt Hancock's warning to the public not to undo their work on tackling the pandemic. The paper says it came after the warm weather triggered a "frenzied rush" to the seaside, with an "army" of 500,00 visitors overwhelming Dorset.
Image caption Not holding back, the Daily Star asks those who left litter on beaches: "Were you raised by wolves?" It says "feral yobs" dropped 33 tonnes of rubbish as Britain basked in 33C sunshine.
Image caption "Chaos on the beaches" is the headline on the front of the i. It reports that a major incident was declared at Bournemouth beach due to overcrowding and gridlocked roads, as No 10 warned the planned relaxation of lockdown measures would be reversed if rule-breaking continues.
Image caption The Daily Mirror also carries a photo of Bournemouth beach alongside the headline "Boiling point". It reports police have urged day-trippers to stay away from resorts and quotes one local as saying: "It's like they've forgotten we're in a pandemic."
Image caption The Times leads on England's chief medical officer Chris Whitty warning that coronavirus will flare up again if people do not enjoy summer more responsibly, after official figures suggested that cases had stopped falling. But its picture slot goes to Liverpool fans celebrating their first league title for 30 years, after their rivals Manchester City lost to Chelsea.
Image caption Opting for a different beach photo, the Daily Telegraph pictures two people lying metres apart on a beach in East Yorkshire with the caption: "Sun, sand and social distancing". Its main story says Boris Johnson is under pressure to exempt the 14-day quarantine rule for travellers coming from the whole of Europe. Elsewhere, it says the Labour leader "went to war with allies of Jeremy Corbyn" after sacking Mrs Long-Bailey.
Image caption With a different lead story, the Daily Express says Home Secretary Priti Patel promised that people who attack police will be "taken off our streets", after dozens of officers were injured at an illegal street party. The paper says it's her "strongest warning yet".
Image caption The Financial Times reports that Wirecard has filed for insolvency after the once high-flying financial technology group revealed a multi-year fraud that led to the arrest of its former chief executive. Elsewhere, it reports that Mr Johnson has pledged hundreds of millions of pounds to invest in the collapsed satellite operator OneWeb, which it says is "a move that underlines the government's push to put the UK at the forefront of space technology".