Newspaper headlines: PM pledges 'building blitz' amid unemployment fears

By BBC News Staff
  • 28 June 2020
Image caption A photograph of the prime minister mid-workout dominates the Mail on Sunday's front page. Boris Johnson has given an interview to the paper, which reports he is promising a "building blitz" of hospitals, schools, homes and infrastructure projects to "save the British economy from disaster". The paper says details of the plan, which will cost tens of billions of pounds, will be announced on Tuesday. "If Covid was a lightning flash, we're about to have the thunderclap," the PM tells the paper.
Image caption The Observer also covers Mr Johnson's pledge to "build, build, build" - but leads on warnings from Labour that unemployment could "soar to levels not seen since the 1980s" unless ministers "boost support" for struggling businesses. For Labour, the "most urgent need is to protect existing jobs", the paper says.
Image caption The Sunday Telegraph is one of several papers to feature the Duchess of Cambridge on its front page, after she helped to plant a new garden for a children's hospice near Norwich. The paper leads with a report that Sir Mark Sedwill, the UK's top civil servant, "looks set to announce his departure as early as this week" after the prime minister "announced an overhaul of the way he runs No 10". A spokesman for the PM says Sir Mark "continues to work closely with his senior team to ensure the Government receives the best advice".
Image caption The Sunday Times leads on a story about Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick, who is under fire after granting permission for a luxury housing development to donor Richard Desmond. The paper reports that Mr Jenrick "overruled the objections from civil servants and lawyers to push it through". Separately, the paper reports that the government "is preparing to impose the first local lockdown" after a "surge in coronavirus cases in Leicester".
Image caption The Sunday People reports that Watford Football Club is investigating after an online video of Watford striker Andre Gray's "birthday bash with 20 pals".
Image caption The Sunday Mirror leads on the story of an ICU nurse who it says gave birth to a "corona miracle". Breast cancer survivor Kate Foxall gave birth to her daughter - having conceived "against the odds" - after both she and her husband contracted coronavirus, the paper says.

