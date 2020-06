Image caption

The Daily Mail's front page is one of several to feature a picture of a front-line nurse cuddling her toddler for what it says is the first time after weeks of self-isolation. In its top story, the paper reports that patients "will have to wait up to a year" for hip and knee replacements as a result of "strict infection controls" in the NHS. It says doctors are concerned that some patients on waiting lists are being prescribed "highly addictive opioid painkillers".