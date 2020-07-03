Newspaper headlines: 'Pressure' on Prince Andrew and 'super Saturday'

By BBC News Staff
  • 3 July 2020
Image caption Many of the front pages lead with the arrest and charge of British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, who is accused of assisting convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein's abuse of minors by helping to recruit and groom victims known to be underage. Ms Maxwell, a former girlfriend of Epstein, has previously denied any involvement in or knowledge of his alleged sexual misconduct. The Daily Mirror says the Duke of York, who was friends with Ms Maxwell, has come "under mounting pressure" following her arrest, with a prosecutor saying "we would welcome Prince Andrew coming in to talk with us".
Image caption The Daily Telegraph leads on the US prosecutor's comments about Prince Andrew. The duke's lawyers have previously said he offered to speak to investigators "on at least three occasions this year", while a source close to Prince Andrew said the duke's team were "bewildered given that we have twice communicated with the DOJ [US Department of Justice] in the last month and to date, we have had no response".
Image caption The Guardian also says the pressure is mounting on Prince Andrew to speak to FBI investigators following the arrest of Ms Maxwell. On Thursday prosecutors said she played a "critical role in helping Epstein to identify, befriend and groom minor victims for abuse", the paper reports.
Image caption The Daily Mail says the charges against Ms Maxwell were detailed in a "bombshell" press conference in New York, after she was arrested in a dawn raid in New Hampshire on Thursday.
Image caption The Metro front page carries a picture of acting US attorney for the southern district of New York Audrey Strauss appearing at Wednesday's press conference. Ms Maxwell appeared in court on Thursday night via video link, after she was "sensationally arrested" by FBI agents, the paper reports.
Image caption The Daily Express leads with a warning from the prime minister, who is urging the public against "reckless behaviour" on what has been dubbed "super Saturday" - the day pubs are allowed to reopen in England. Boris Johnson said the coronavirus threat was not over and businesses could close again if the virus spreads rapidly, the paper reports.
Image caption However, the i suggests fears of a "wild weekend" are "overblown". Only 7% say they will go to the pub, while 3% say they will dine out, according to polling for the paper.
Image caption The Financial Times looks ahead to the economic statement expected from Chancellor Rishi Sunak next week, reporting that he has told Tory MPs not to expect big tax cuts to boost the economy. Instead the paper says the chancellor will focus on averting job losses, after the prime minister confirmed the government would phase out the furlough scheme by October.
Image caption The Daily Star leads on calls from TV personality Sharon Osbourne to remove a statue of actor John Wayne from a US airport, claiming he held "racist" views.

