Newspaper headlines: Row over NHS cash pledge and PM's Huawei 5G 'ban'

By BBC News Staff
  • 4 July 2020
Image caption While many of Sunday's front pages look back at the reopening of pubs in England on Saturday, several papers lead on their own exclusives. The Observer says NHS bosses have accused the chancellor of breaking a pledge to give the health service "whatever it takes" by refusing a £10bn cash injection needed to avoid it being crippled by a second wave of coronavirus. The Treasury declined to discuss its ongoing negotiations with NHS leaders, the paper says.
Image caption The Sunday Telegraph dedicates its picture slot to drinkers celebrating in Borough Market, south London, but its main story is about tech firm Huawei. The paper reports the prime minister is expected to begin phasing out the use of Huawei's technology in Britain's 5G network as soon as this year. It says GCHQ is "understood to have revised its previous assurance that the risks posed by the Chinese company can be safely managed".
Image caption The Mail on Sunday celebrates Saturday's easing of lockdown rules in England, which also allowed marriage ceremonies - with a limited number of guests - to go ahead. The paper describes it as "the day Britain smiled again" after 104 days of life on hold.
Image caption "Queasy like Sunday morning" is the headline in the Daily Star Sunday, as it says thirsty punters took full advantage of bars opening. The paper offers a free sick bag for every reader nursing a hangover.
Image caption The Sunday People says people were "boozing for Britain" as it reports drinkers spent £210m as pubs reopened. It also features a photo of locals making a toast at a pub in Borehamwood, Hertfordshire, dressed in white protective suits alongside the caption "safety first".
Image caption The Sunday Times leads on an investigation into the activities of the fast fashion giant Boohoo.
Image caption The Daily Mirror runs an interview with a friend of Ghislaine Maxwell. Ms Maxwell is expected to appear in court in New York on charges of helping Jeffrey Epstein's sexual exploitation of girls and young women, and also perjury. She has previously denied any wrongdoing.