Newspaper headlines: China's warning to UK and 'naughty Tory' on trial

By BBC News Staff
  • 7 July 2020
Image caption Several papers lead with stories about China and the UK. The Times reports a warning from the Chinese ambassador that Britain will have to "bear the consequences" if equipment from Huawei is banned from the UK's 5G mobile network infrastructure. The paper says Prime Minister Boris Johnson is preparing to make an announcement about a ban next year following US-imposed sanctions.
Image caption Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab is under pressure to use a newly created sanctions regime on China, the Financial Times reports, in response to the introduction of an internationally condemned security law in Hong Kong. The paper says the UK sanctions have so far targeted 49 individuals and organisations in Saudi Arabia, Russia, Myanmar and North Korea.
Image caption And the Daily Mail reports that a dossier compiled by a former MI6 spy accuses China of trying to manipulate UK establishment figures into supporting Huawei's role in the 5G network. The paper says one of the dossier's authors was Christopher Steele, who played a key role in the 2016 US presidential election after he produced a notorious dossier on President Trump's relations with Russia.
Image caption A different story from China leads the Daily Star, which reports the "plague has made a comeback" after a case of the illness that caused the Black Death was discovered in inner Mongolia. After a difficult year so far, the paper calls it "a real kick in the bubonics".
Image caption The main story in the Guardian focuses on criticism of the prime minister after he said many care homes "didn't really follow the procedures", leading to the high number of coronavirus deaths. One industry representative said Boris Johnson's remarks were "a huge slap in the face", the paper reports.
Image caption Chancellor Rishi Sunak is photographed at the Globe Theatre for the Daily Telegraph, which says the stage is set for a £3bn "giveaway". The paper's lead story says police chiefs and peers warn that relaxing licensing laws to allow take-away drinks in the wake of lockdown will lead to violence and disorder.
Image caption The i also reports on the chancellor's plans, saying that Rishi Sunak is being urged to make an immediate cut to stamp duty. The paper says that economists warn announcing a cut for the autumn would paralyse the housing market for months.
Image caption "I'm a naughty Tory" are the words on the front of Metro - an alleged quote from former MP Charlie Elphicke, on trial at Southwark Crown Court. The paper says he was accused of chanting these words as he sexually assaulted a woman, spanking her and chasing her around his home.
Image caption The same story leads the Daily Mirror, which says the court heard the scene of the assault was "like the Benny Hill Show". Mr Elphicke denies the allegations, the paper says.
Image caption And the Daily Express reports on pressure from the House of Lords to preserve free TV licences for over-75s. "Peers demand BBC must honour TV licence pledge," the headline says.

