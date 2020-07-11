Image caption

Several of the front pages report that the government is set to make face coverings compulsory in shops in England. The Times says the prime minister is "poised" to make the change "after mounting evidence" they slow the spread of coronavirus. During a People's PMQs event on Friday, Boris Johnson said "we need to be stricter in insisting people wear face coverings in confined places, where they are meeting people that they don't normally meet", mentioning transport and shops specifically.