The Sunday Mirror leads with a story about the Madeleine McCann investigation, reporting that her parents faced "fresh agony" as police searched three wells in Portugal, close to where the suspect in the case lived. Friends of Gerry and Kate McCann say they are in "prolonged agony" but retain "a glimmer of hope" their daughter is alive 13 years after she disappeared, according to the paper. Because of privacy laws in Germany, the BBC has chosen to obscure the full name of the suspect in the above image.