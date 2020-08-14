Newspaper headlines: Results 'fiasco' and new UK quarantine for France By BBC News

image copyright EPA

The anger surrounding yesterday's A-level results is reflected across the papers.

The Daily Express sympathises with a generation whose "schooling was derailed by the pandemic" and who will "fear their future has now been dealt a mighty blow".

The Daily Mirror says the government "is wide open to charges of championing the privileged few over the mistreated many" - and says the marking down of so many students "means that instead of levelling pupils up, they are held back".

Teachers' estimates 'implausibly high'

The paper adds that students are being urged to join a possible legal action against the exam regulator Ofqual and the Department for Education.

image copyright PA Media image caption Students at Norwich school observe social distancing while receiving their results

A government source points to figures which suggest that using teachers' "optimistic" predictions would have meant almost twice as many pupils being awarded A*s than previous years - and asks: "do teachers really think this year's cohort at the top end is nearly twice as bright?"

Ben Francis' company, Gymshark, is said to have been valued at more than a-billion pounds in an investment deal by a private equity firm. It says the agreement would put his personal wealth on a par with the singer, Ed Sheeran, and the footballer, Gareth Bale.

image copyright David Fitzgerald/Getty Images image caption He Knows No Fear, left, became the the longest-price winner in the history of Irish or British racing

The paper says the property billionaire Luke Comer was despondent after the horse "floundered on his debut" and failed to even attend the next race.

But he was said to be "thrilled" when the rank outsider beat the favourite by a nose to become the longest-priced winner in the history of the sport in Britain and Ireland.

'French Hols Hell'

But the Daily Mail warns that "the curbs will heap fresh misery on airlines and tour operators and signal a death knell for foreign holidays this summer".

image copyright EPA image caption France is the second-most-visited country for UK citizens

Fans 'lifeblood' of football

It says spectators will be made to sign up to a new code of behaviour - and "will likely be urged not to chant or shout for fear of spreading the virus".

image copyright Reuters image caption Football matches have been played behind closed doors to empty stands following the outbreak

Firefighters attend more floods than fires

The number of callouts to "non-fire incidents" has risen by more than a third in five years. The Fire Brigades Union says there's been a "significant increase" in flooding emergencies, leaving its members "battling the sharp end of climate change".

Taylor's love song to the Lake District

A bonus track on her new album is said to be dedicated to the national park, which she visited in 2012.

The Lakes features the lyrics "Take me to the lakes where all the poets went to die/ Those Windermere peaks look like a perfect place to cry". It even, says the paper, includes a pun about Wordsworth.