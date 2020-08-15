Newspaper headlines: Free school exam appeals, and France 'exodus' By BBC News

Many of the papers describe a "scramble" among British holidaymakers in France to get back to the UK before Saturday's 04:00 BST quarantine deadline.

The Guardian says ministers "rushed forward" the cut-off point by 24 hours, following pressure from Holyrood and the other devolved administrations.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps is said to have offered "no resistance" when Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland pushed "very firmly" for an earlier deadline.

It says pupils who fail to make it back to the UK before Tuesday night will still be in self-isolation when the majority of schools in England go back on 2 September.

But the paper says many families will have no choice but to stay in France because of high prices and limited capacity on ferries, flights and Eurotunnel.

No 10 is said to be "livid" with Gavin Williamson after he presided over what the paper describes as a "humiliating string of school disasters".

The Sun foresees the end of his cabinet career if next week's GCSE results end up in an "A-levels-style disaster".

The Guardian predicts exactly that - reporting that two million GCSE grades recommended by teachers are set to be downgraded.

Education researchers tell the paper they expect between 35% and 40% of predicted grades to be forced down by the exam regulator.

The Guardian says pupils from disadvantaged backgrounds are set to be hit harder than their A-level counterparts because the proportion taking GCSEs is higher.

In the Daily Mail, the Bank of England's Chief Economist Andy Haldane argues for "cautious optimism" as the country recovers from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

He says economic activity has been rising more quickly than anyone expected - at around 1% of GDP per week for the past three months.

The Mail welcomes his assessment - but says a giant obstacle remains: fear.

The paper's leader column worries that too few workers are back in the office, and accuses the civil service and big corporations of "institutional indolence" by not encouraging more staff to return. Workers of Britain, the Mail declares, your country needs you.

Graduates from the Sandhurst Royal Military Academy have been told to be "more unconventional" as they adapt to new domains of warfare, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace is said to have told new Army officers that under the Integrated Defence and Security review - being led by the prime minister's adviser Dominic Cummings - they would be expected to engage and compete more, in cyber and in space.

The butter-fingered fielders of village cricket can look forward to their dropped catches being beamed over the internet, reports the Times, under new plans to revive the amateur game.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) is apparently subsidising equipment that will allow clubs to produce television-style broadcasts complete with graphics showing statistics and scores.