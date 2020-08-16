Newspaper headlines: Calls to 'sack' Williamson, and PHE to be 'axed' By BBC News

image copyright PA Media image caption Students take part in a protest in Westminster, London, following the A-level results "fiasco"

The Observer says nearly five million GCSEs - 97% of the total - will be awarded this week solely on the basis of the controversial algorithm at the heart of the continuing row over A-level results.

According to analysis shared with the paper, teachers' rankings will be taken into consideration, but not the teacher-assessed grades submitted by schools and colleges.

An estimated 82% of A-level results are said to have been calculated by the Ofqual algorithm.

The Sunday Mirror forecasts a GCSE "disaster" . It reckons that two million recommended grades will be slashed by what it calls a "farcical" computer model.

The Sunday Times predicts that what it describes as the "exam results chaos" will end in court battles.

It says the row about the fairness of the emergency marking system is intensifying after scores of pupils lost places at leading universities.

The paper speaks of an expected "tsunami" of complaints about GCSE results - with many young people likely to lose places in sixth forms and on apprenticeship schemes.

It says evidence is growing that high-flying pupils from large state schools, and sixth-form and further education colleges, have been hit hardest by the algorithm, with pupils at private schools benefiting most.

But on its front page, it glosses over the exams controversy, highlighting instead what it calls his "heartfelt" plea to get children back in their classrooms in time for the new term next month. The paper's headline is: "Children Must Come First".

In his article, Mr Williamson says a return to school is "morally, socially and economically necessary" - and the risks of it not happening are "too high to ignore".

The Mail on Sunday says Home Secretary Priti Patel has sparked a diplomatic row with France - by claiming that migrants are crossing the Channel to escape a "racist country".

She is said to have made the comment in a private conference call with Conservative MPs.

image copyright Reuters image caption Prince Charles lays a wreath at the VJ Day National Remembrance event

According to the Mail, Ms Patel also said migrants feared they would be tortured if they returned to France.

Government sources have strongly denied that the home secretary made the remarks reported. They said she had only been passing on what asylum seekers had been saying - and regarded claims of possible torture as nonsense being pushed by activist lawyers.

However, the Mail says the comments have infuriated French MPs. One is quoted as calling them "hateful" and another as saying: "Madame Patel is not a politician who does much thinking."

Meanwhile, the Sunday Telegraph reports that a specialist Royal Navy team has been deployed to support the Border Force in curbing Channel crossings.

A number of front pages carry pictures of services marking the 75th anniversary of VJ Day - the end of the Second World War.

The Sunday Times and Express both show the Prince of Wales laying a wreath at the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire.

The Observer pictures veterans and service men and women attending the same event.