Newspaper headlines: PM 'warned on Brexit deal', and virus 'alert'
By BBC News
Staff
- Published
The Daily Telegraph leads on Boris Johnson's opinion piece. "EU a threat to the integrity of the UK" is its summary of the PM's view.
It details how Mr Johnson mounts a robust defence of alterations to the Brexit divorce deal, and appeals again to Tory MPs not to stage a rebellion.
Its leader column reserves judgment, noting there is "a fine line between liberty and legality" and that the two main issues of the year - Brexit and Covid - have muddled an administration in favour of "live and let live", but responsible for unprecedented restrictions of personal freedoms.
The Financial Times claims Mr Johnson was explicitly warned months ago about the implications of the Brexit deal.
It says it has seen a briefing document given to the government in January, which detailed the impact on UK sovereignty.
The Daily Express hails the securing of what it describes as a "historic" first trade deal with Japan as proof that Britain will thrive outside the EU.
The International Trade Secretary, Liz Truss, tells the paper it is "just the start" with officials suggesting "good progress" is also being made in discussions with Australia, New Zealand, Canada and the USA.
Growing concern about the rise in the coronavirus R rate is reflected on many of the front pages.
"Virus Alert" is the Daily Mirror's headline - as it suggests Liverpool could be next to go into lockdown.
The Times reports the government is drawing up plans to fine anyone breaching self isolation rules, after evidence showed advice was being widely flouted.
The Daily Mail's focus is its own poll showing 40% of respondents want a U-turn on the "rule of six".
And there is widespread coverage of the modest celebrations of the first jackpot winner in 14 years for the quiz Who Wants To Be A Millionaire, after the show aired last night.
The Times reports that history teacher, Donald Fear, whisked his wife away on holiday... to a caravan in Whitley Bay.
The Sun says the father of four will give most of his million away, but that he is planning to splash out on a brand new motor home.