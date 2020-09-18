Newspaper headlines: PM warning and England faces 'two-week lockdown'By BBC NewsStaffPublishedduration34 minutes agoimage captionThe prime minister's warning that the UK is entering a second wave of coronavirus dominates the front pages. The i quotes Boris Johnson as saying widespread infections are "inevitable".image captionThe Daily Express says the PM has told the nation it could now face "tougher new rules" in a bid to combat a second wave, with restrictions needing to be kept under constant review.image captionThe PM is preparing for hundreds of daily deaths within weeks, according to the Times. It says the body which monitors the spread of the infection - the Joint Biosecurity Centre - has told No 10 the UK is six weeks behind Spain, which recorded 239 deaths on Thursday.image captionThe PM is prepared to impose "sweeping nationwide measures" to curb the spread of the virus, reports the Guardian. Its says one option being considered in England is a "circuit breaker" that could see families told not to mix, and pubs and restaurants being forced to close early or go to takeaway for a short fixed period.image captionThe Daily Mirror claims the whole of England - 56 million people - could be put into a two-week lockdown as coronavirus cases continue to soar.image captionThe Daily Telegraph also focuses on the idea of a two-week lockdown, saying it could be announced in a press conference as early as Tuesday. The paper suggests Boris Johnson will spend the weekend in Downing Street with officials considering the different options.image captionChancellor Rishi Sunak has urged Mr Johnson not to risk the economic recovery by "going too far" with new lockdown rules, according to the Daily Mail. The paper says Mr Sunak has highlighted the "huge potential damage" to the economy, including mass job losses.image captionChinese social media app TikTok being removed from US app stores is the main story in the FT weekend. The paper says the US government stopped short of forcing Apple and Google to remove the Chinese version from their app stores in China.image captionAnd the Daily Star has a slightly different focus. It says it has bought a planet to prevent Armaggedon.